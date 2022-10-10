Takayama Autumn Festival held for 1st time in 3 years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A line of floats is seen at the Takayama Autumn Festival in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Takayama Autumn Festival, registered as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, was held in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Sunday and Monday for the first time in three years.

Spectators filled the streets to catch a glimpse of the glittering floats. One of the highlights of the festival was the Hikisoroe event in which 10 floats lined up along the approach to Sakurayama Hachimangu shrine.

The Karakuri Dedication, in which dolls jump in the air, was performed after that on the grounds of the shrine, drawing loud applause and cheers from the spectators.