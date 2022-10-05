Storm-damaged ‘Pumpkin’ statue by Yayoi Kusama re-created

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People take a picture with the restored “Pumpkin” (©YAYOI KUSAMA) on Naoshima island in Kagawa Prefecture.

An iconic pumpkin sculpture by artist Yayoi Kusama has been re-created after the original was badly damaged by a typhoon last year.

The restored “Pumpkin” was unveiled to reporters on Naoshima island in Kagawa Prefecture on Tuesday. Located in the Seto Inland Sea, the island is known as a haven for contemporary art.

The yellow pumpkin sculpture with black polka dots is 2 meters tall and 2.5 meters in diameter. Made of fiber-reinforced plastic, the original had been displayed on a pier on Naoshima island since 1994. High waves from Typhoon No. 9 in August last year loosened metal clasps holding down the sculpture and it was ultimately found in the water, split into three parts.

The decision to re-create the artwork was made this spring by parties including Benesse Holdings, Inc. in Okayama, which owns the sculpture, and Kusama supervised the project. The new pumpkin was made with the same material and design, but is thicker to improve its durability.

“I hope people will like it as a symbol of the island, even though it’s a reborn version,” said a Benesse Holdings official.