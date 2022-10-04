Torii gates lit up at famous Kyoto shrine

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine in Kyoto

KYOTO — People admire the Senbon Torii gates at Fushimi Inari Taisha shrine in Kyoto. About 200 andon lights in bamboo holders were placed along the approximately 150-meter path, starting behind the shrine’s main building. These are the first full-scale nighttime illuminations at Fushimi Inari Taisha since 2011, when it commemorated the 1,300th anniversary of the deity Inari Okami’s enshrinement in the local area. The path will be illuminated through Monday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Admission is free.