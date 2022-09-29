Golden autumn in Oze
16:52 JST, September 29, 2022
Autumnal colors of red and golden marsh grass and shrubs are seen during their best viewing window in Oze National Park, which straddles the four prefectures of Fukushima, Gunma, Tochigi and Niigata. Visitors enjoyed the “kusa momiji” (autumn grass colors) scenery on Thursday at Ozegahara, the park’s marshland, located about 1,400 meters above sea level. According to the Oze Preservation Foundation based in Maebashi, the colorful scenery can be viewed through early October.
