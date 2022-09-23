Newest Shinkansen launches in western Kyushu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The first train of the Nishi-Kyushu Shinkansen “Kamome” departing from Nagasaki Station

The 66-kilometer long Nishi-Kyushu Shinkansen line opened for service on Friday. The new train, christened “Kamome” (Seagull), departed from Nagasaki City’s Nagasaki Station for Takeo Onsen Station in Takeo City, Saga Prefecture, a little after 6:00 a.m. A ceremony attended by the land minister and the president of JR Kyushu was held at Nagasaki Station to commemorate the opening, and Neru Nagahama, a celebrity from Nagasaki City who served as stationmaster for the day, gave the departure signal. The Nishi-Kyushu Shinkansen was designated as the “Nagasaki route” in the 1973 Shinkansen plan, which also laid out the Kyushu Shinkansen’s Kagoshima route. The project cost came to some ¥620 billion.