Akigawa Valley — a green getaway within reach of central Tokyo
17:30 JST, September 22, 2022
Lush green mountains and crystal-clear waters greet visitors to Akigawa Valley, a mere hour by train or car from central Tokyo. Accessible from Musashi-Itsukaichi Station in the western Tokyo city of Akiruno, the valley is a relaxing retreat where people can enjoy such outdoor activities as hiking, fishing, camping and barbecuing. On weekends and holidays, local groups run nature schools for children.
After spending a day in the great outdoors, soaking in the onsen hot springs at Akigawa Keikoku Seoto-no-yu Spa can be refreshing and relaxing. The facility, which was built using local lumber, boasts indoor and open-air baths and saunas that offer fantastic views of the valley.
Ishibunebashi Bridge — a pedestrian suspension bridge close to the spa — also affords spectacular views of the valley, which is transformed into a sea of vivid reds and golden yellows when the leaves change color in the fall.
