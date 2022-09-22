Akigawa Valley — a green getaway within reach of central Tokyo

The Japan News

Left: Ishibunebashi Bridge at Akigawa Valley in Akiruno, Tokyo Right: A view from Ishibunebashi Bridge at Akigawa Valley in Akiruno, Tokyo

Lush green mountains and crystal-clear waters greet visitors to Akigawa Valley, a mere hour by train or car from central Tokyo. Accessible from Musashi-Itsukaichi Station in the western Tokyo city of Akiruno, the valley is a relaxing retreat where people can enjoy such outdoor activities as hiking, fishing, camping and barbecuing. On weekends and holidays, local groups run nature schools for children.

People enjoy a barbecue at Akigawa bridge river park in Akiruno, Tokyo

Akigawa Keikoku Seoto-no-yu Spa in Akiruno, Tokyo

After spending a day in the great outdoors, soaking in the onsen hot springs at Akigawa Keikoku Seoto-no-yu Spa can be refreshing and relaxing. The facility, which was built using local lumber, boasts indoor and open-air baths and saunas that offer fantastic views of the valley.

Courtesy of Akigawa Keikoku Seoto-no-yu Spa

An open-air bath at Akigawa Keikoku Seoto-no-yu Spa in Akiruno, Tokyo

A rest area at Akigawa Keikoku Seoto-no-yu Spa in Akiruno, Tokyo

Ishibunebashi Bridge — a pedestrian suspension bridge close to the spa — also affords spectacular views of the valley, which is transformed into a sea of vivid reds and golden yellows when the leaves change color in the fall.