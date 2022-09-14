Deep red “coral grass” a sight to be seen at Lake Notoro in Hokkaido
16:52 JST, September 14, 2022
The clusters of Salicornia europaea, called akkeshiso in Japanese but more commonly known as sangoso (coral grass), that grow at Lake Notoro in Abashiri, Hokkaido, have been turning red, creating a crimson carpet. The roughly 3.8-hectare colony of sangoso at the lake is the largest in Japan. This year, the stems began reddening around Aug. 20, a week to 10 days later than usual. According to the local tourism association, the color will be at its peak around Sept. 20.
"FEATURES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Neko Pitcher
-
I don’t think promoting more women in the workplace is benefiting Japan
-
From taproom to in-room ‘kegerator,’ unique Shizuoka hotel caters to craft beer lovers
-
TeamLab Borderless digital art show to close doors, move to new Tokyo home
-
I can’t accept that my brother is the ‘heir’ just because he’s the oldest male
JN ACCESS RANKING