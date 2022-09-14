Deep red “coral grass” a sight to be seen at Lake Notoro in Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun



The clusters of Salicornia europaea, called akkeshiso in Japanese but more commonly known as sangoso (coral grass), that grow at Lake Notoro in Abashiri, Hokkaido, have been turning red, creating a crimson carpet. The roughly 3.8-hectare colony of sangoso at the lake is the largest in Japan. This year, the stems began reddening around Aug. 20, a week to 10 days later than usual. According to the local tourism association, the color will be at its peak around Sept. 20.