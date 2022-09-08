A vivid floral carpet
16:07 JST, September 8, 2022
Visitors photograph a carpet of colorful flowers in full bloom at the Shikisai-no-oka garden in Biei, Hokkaido. About 25 varieties of flowers, including salvia, marigold and cockscomb, are planted in the 14-hectare garden overlooking the Daisetsuzan mountain range. According to the facility, the flowers are growing well and can be enjoyed until about October.
