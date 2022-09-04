Hyogo: Miffy rides Hankyu line trains

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Miffy character is seen on a train car on the Takarazuka Line.

TAKARAZUKA, Hyogo — Trains covered in designs of Miffy, the popular white rabbit character created by Dutch artist Dick Bruna, are now in operation on several Hankyu lines.

The railway company is running three trains, each decorated with different designs, on three lines — the Takarazuka, Kobe and Kyoto lines. The lead car has a mark in the shape of Miffy’s head and a stuffed Miffy in uniform sits by the driver’s seat. The car interiors are also filled with posters of the show’s characters.

In some cars running on the Takarazuka Line, stickers with a Miffy-shaped cutout are placed on the windows so that the rabbit’s outline emerges in the light. Passengers may feel as if they are in their own Miffy story. The trains will run until March 30 next year.