Hyogo: Ex-Takarazuka Stars Warn about Fraud

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, Rei Ayaka, Erina Mariho and Jun Narumi perform at the Takarazuka Police Station in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.

TAKARAZUKA, Hyogo — Former actresses of the Takarazuka Revue Company appeal to the public to protect themselves from unconventional fraud by singing and dancing in a video recently produced by local police.

The Takarazuka Police created an anti-fraud video in July of last year in which about 100 police officers danced to samba music while introducing what kind of techniques scammers use and how to prevent becoming a victim.

This latest video is an updated version that utilizes the unique talents of the city.

Former Takarazuka actresses Jun Narumi, Rei Ayaka and Erina Mariho appear in the video. Narumi and Ayaka used to play male characters while Mariho used to play female characters in the all-female revue company. After leaving the company, the three have continued working in entertainment, including on stage and at dinner shows.

During filming on March 6, they dressed as police officers and danced, echoing the slogan, “Wipe out damage from fraud.”

The video has been released on the prefectural police’s YouTube channel. It will be shown at crime prevention classes for the elderly as well as at train stations and other locations.

“Many people in Takarazuka are very generous, so we want them to be careful about scams,” Narumi said.