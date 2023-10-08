- PERFORMING ARTS
Probe to Start over Death of Japan’s Takarazuka Revue Member
11:10 JST, October 8, 2023
TAKARAZUKA, Hyogo (Jiji Press) — Takarazuka Revue Co., a popular Japanese all-female musical group, said Saturday that it has set up an investigation team including outside lawyers following the sudden death of a member.
“We are taking the loss of the life of our dear friend very seriously. We will take the results of the investigation without prejudgment,” Kenshi Koba, leader of the group, told a press conference.
The 25-year-old member of the Cosmos Troupe of Takarazuka Revue was found lying on the ground of an apartment building Sept. 30.
The troupe’s performance in the Takarazuka Grand Theater in the city of Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, has been halted since the start of October. The period of suspension, which was slated to end on Sunday, has now been extended to Oct. 22.
The investigation team includes outside lawyers but not people related to Takarazuka Revue. It will interview more than 60 members of the troupe and expand the scope of its probe as needed.
The investigation will follow weekly magazine reports about bullying of the member by other Takarazuka Revue members.
Koba said that Takarazuka Revue concluded there was no such problem after interviewing members, including the one who died, in response to a magazine report on the matter in February.
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
‘Oldest’ Japanese Text on Western Science Unearthed in German Library
-
The Jazz Avengers: Formidable Octet Going Strong
-
Thai Drama ‘2gether’ Underpins Wave of Enthusiasm in Japan for Kingdom’s Entertainment
-
Japanese Conductor Opens Opera Season in Odesa, Provides Encouragement to Ukrainian Audience
-
Printed Manga Have Own Appeal Distinct from Digital Versions; Offer Insights Into Japan Publishing, Child-Related Culture
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- Japan Corporate Mood Sours on Fears of China-led Global Downtown