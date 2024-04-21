‘The Boy and the Heron’ Surpasses 700 Million Yuan (¥14.9 Billion) at Chinese Box Office; Howl’s Moving Castle To Be Screened Next
15:14 JST, April 21, 2024
SHANGHAI — Director Hayao Miyazaki’s anime movie The Boy and the Heron has taken China by storm, bringing in over 700 million yuan (about ¥14.9 billion) at the box office as of Saturday.
Howl’s Moving Castle, another one of Miyazaki’s films, is scheduled to hit Chinese theaters next.
Studio Ghibli’s works have been trending on Chinese social media daily.
According to the website of Maoyan Entertainment, a Chinese movie ticketing company, box office sales for The Boy and the Heron between the film’s April 3 premiere and Saturday were the second highest ever for any Japanese anime movie screened in China.
The top spot belongs to Suzume by director Makoto Shinkai, which fetched about 800 million yuan when it played in theaters last year.
The Boy and the Heron has been receiving high praise from Chinese netizens, with one social media user writing, “The illustrations are beautiful.”
Howl’s Moving Castle will premiere at Chinese theaters on April 30.
According to the same ticketing website, reservations as of Saturday evening surpassed 2.8 million yuan, demonstrating the huge buzz the film is generating.
Miyazaki and other staff posted a message on the movie’s official website which read, “Everyone in China, please enjoy the movie.”
"Culture" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yoasobi To Be Invited to White House Dinner During Kishida’s State Visit; Kishida To Gift Wajima Lacquerware to U.S. President Biden
-
‘Oppenheimer’ Finally Premieres in Japan to Mixed Reactions and High Emotions
-
Old Friend Breathes New Life into KyoAni Arson Victim’s Picture Book; Japan’s Veteran Voice Actors, Animators Create Anime Film
-
Manga “My Hero Academia” Surpasses 100 Million Copies in Print
-
Yoasobi Shows ‘Strong and Unrivaled’ Presence in Music Scene; Puts Unique Origins to Good Use
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers