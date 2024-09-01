Japanese Anime Director Miyazaki Wins Ramon Magsaysay Award
9:47 JST, September 1, 2024
MANILA (Jiji Press) — Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki has been chosen as a winner of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as Asia’s Nobel Prize, the foundation for the award announced Saturday.
The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, headquartered in Manila, also selected three other individuals and one group as the 2024 awardees.
Miyazaki, a co-founder of Studio Ghibli, produced a lot of anime works on difficult themes such as environmental protection and peace, and made them comprehensible to children, the foundation said.
The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November.
The award is given to people and groups with huge contributions to Asia. It was established in honor of former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, who was known for his clean political attitude and died in a plane crash in 1957.
