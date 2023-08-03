Home>CULTURE>KABUKI / NOH / RAKUGO
  • KABUKI / NOH / RAKUGO

‘Demon Slayer’ Kabuki Production Canceled

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ichikawa Ennosuke is freed on bail in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:56 JST, August 3, 2023

A kabuki adaptation of the popular manga “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” has been canceled, according to an announcement by Shochiku Co.

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, who was recently indicted for assisting in his parents’ suicide, was set to direct and appear in the production.

The show would have been part of the “Super Kabuki II” modern kabuki play series. It was scheduled to be performed at Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, from February to March next year.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo

Related Articles

Bail granted to Ichikawa Ennosuke

Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Indicted on Charges of Aiding Parents Suicide

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING