‘Demon Slayer’ Kabuki Production Canceled

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ichikawa Ennosuke is freed on bail in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Monday.

A kabuki adaptation of the popular manga “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” has been canceled, according to an announcement by Shochiku Co.

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, who was recently indicted for assisting in his parents’ suicide, was set to direct and appear in the production.

The show would have been part of the “Super Kabuki II” modern kabuki play series. It was scheduled to be performed at Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, from February to March next year.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo