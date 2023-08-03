- KABUKI / NOH / RAKUGO
‘Demon Slayer’ Kabuki Production Canceled
14:56 JST, August 3, 2023
A kabuki adaptation of the popular manga “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” has been canceled, according to an announcement by Shochiku Co.
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, who was recently indicted for assisting in his parents’ suicide, was set to direct and appear in the production.
The show would have been part of the “Super Kabuki II” modern kabuki play series. It was scheduled to be performed at Shinbashi Enbujo Theatre in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, from February to March next year.
"CULTURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Carved Wooden Bears Clawing Back Popularity
-
Whimsical Designs Breathe Life into Handmade Paper Balloons
-
U.S. Photographer’s Historic Nagasaki Picture on Display at Iwate Pref. Exhibition
-
Crayon Shin-Chan’s Father’s Stinky Socks on Display at Children’s Park in Takamatsu
-
Machine Parts Firm Develops Elaborate Metal ‘Origami’ Kit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
- Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
- (Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel