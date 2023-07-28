Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Indicted on Charges of Aiding Parents Suicide

The Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, on Friday, on charges of assisting in the suicide of his parents in an incident where it is alleged that he attempted suicide with them.

According to the indictment, on May 17, Ennosuke allegedly crushed a large amount of sleeping pills, dissolved them in water, and gave the mixture to his father, the kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro, then 76, and his mother, Nobuko Kinoshi, then 75, thus aiding in their suicides. Both parents were confirmed to have died due to psychotropic drug poisoning on May 18.