The Golden Globes: ‘Shōgun’ Takes Home Its First Win of the Night (UPDATE 1)
10:56 JST, January 6, 2025 (updated at 11:15 JST)
Actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada took home the win for best male actor in a drama series for his role in “Shōgun”, and Tadanobu Asano for best supporting actor in a drama series.
“I’m very happy!” exclaimed Asano with his arms raised.
It is set to be another big night for the FX show after “Shōgun” reigned over the Emmys.
The second season is set to begin shooting this year.
