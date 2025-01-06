Home>Culture>Film & TV

The Golden Globes: ‘Shōgun’ Takes Home Its First Win of the Night (UPDATE 1)

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hiroyuki Sanada arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

AP

10:56 JST, January 6, 2025 (updated at 11:15 JST)

Actor and producer Hiroyuki Sanada took home the win for best male actor in a drama series for his role in “Shōgun”, and Tadanobu Asano for best supporting actor in a drama series.

“I’m very happy!” exclaimed Asano with his arms raised.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Tadanobu Asano poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television for “Shogun” during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.


It is set to be another big night for the FX show after “Shōgun” reigned over the Emmys.

The second season is set to begin shooting this year.

