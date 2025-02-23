Japanese Movies Win Prizes at Berlin Festival
17:08 JST, February 23, 2025
BERLIN (Jiji Press) — “Futsu no Seikatsu” (Ordinary Life), an animated movie directed by Japan’s Yoriko Mizushiri, was awarded the Silver Bear Jury Prize for a short film at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.
At the prestigious annual event in the German capital, Japanese director Satoko Yokohama’s “Umibe e Iku Michi” (Seaside Serendipity) was given “Special Mention” from the jury in the Generation Kplus Competition category for works themed on children.
Futsu no Seikatsu depicts scenes from everyday life with movements, such as flowing hair, with a gentle touch and soft colors.
Mizushiri said in a video message sent to the award ceremony that she is really honored to receive the Silver Bear prize.
Umibe e Iku Michi, based on a manga series by Japanese comic artist Gin Miyoshi, features stories about boys facing up to art and eccentric adults.
Yokohama expressed joy after the ceremony, saying with a smile that a miracle has happened.
