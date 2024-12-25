Nippon TV Network Broadcasters Officially Decide to Start Joint Holding Company; Regional Broadcasters in Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka Will Launch Venture in April 2025
16:57 JST, December 25, 2024
Four key regional TV broadcasters in the Nippon TV network — The Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co. (STV) in Sapporo; Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co. (CTV) in Nagoya; Yomiuri Telecasting Corp. (YTV) in Osaka; and Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corp. (FBS), in Fukuoka — have officially decided to jointly establish a certified broadcasting holding company in April, the companies said at their respective extraordinary shareholders’ meetings on Tuesday.
The new company, to be called Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corp. (FYCS), will be launched on April 1, 2025.
The four broadcasters will start the holding company through a joint stock transfer among them, and they will all become wholly owned subsidiaries of FYCS. By integrating their management teams, the companies aim to improve work efficiency and stabilizing their management bases. They will also strengthen their cooperation by coproducing TV programs and expanding their businesses overseas.
Nippon Television Holdings, Inc. will become the new company’s largest shareholder, and The Yomiuri Shimbun Group is expected to become the second largest shareholder, owning about 15% of stock.
