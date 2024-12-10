TV Drama “Shogun” Bags 4 Golden Globe Nominations
11:42 JST, December 10, 2024
Silicon Valley (Jiji Press)—”Shogun,” a feudal Japan-set drama starring and produced by Hiroyuki Sanada, was nominated for four Golden Globe awards in the television series category, it was announced Monday.
Shogun secured the nomination for best drama television series. Sanada was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a drama television series, while Anna Sawai was tapped for best performance by a female actor in a drama television series.
The show’s Tadanobu Asano was nominated for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television.
Shogun won a record 18 Emmys, known as the top U.S. television honors, in September. The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on Jan. 5, 2025, in Los Angeles.
