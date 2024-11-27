2025 Expo Pavilion Light and Life Installation Unveiled to Press; 320,000 LED Lights Create Display to Illuminate the Question of Life
17:19 JST, November 27, 2024
OSAKA — A 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo pavilion’s light installation was unveiled to the media in Osaka on Tuesday.
The pavilion, Dynamic Equilibrium of Life, was produced by biologist Shinichi Fukuoka. The expo will open in April.
Exhibited in the pavilion, the installation features 320,000 LED lights attached to a 2.5-meter cylinder-shaped screen measuring 10 meters in diameter. Light flickers depict cell divisions and animal diversity. The display aims to make people think about what life is.
“I’d like to get across something that remains in people’s hearts from Osaka to all over the world,” Fukuoka said.
