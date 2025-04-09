Many Japan Companies, Brands Show Up at Milan Design Week; Time & Style, Lexus Among Firms Showing Off Their Latest Designs, Tech
6:00 JST, April 9, 2025
MILAN — Milan Design Week, which hosts various design and art events in and around Milan, began on Monday and will run through Sunday.
Many Japanese companies and brands, such as Time & Style, a furniture brand that owns a factory in Hokkaido, is participating in Milan Design Week.
Time & Style is exhibiting a spacecraft-like lighting fixture made of Akita-sugi cedar and Mino-washi traditional Japanese paper, and bentwood chairs, among other pieces, in Milan.
Lexus, a luxury car brand under Toyota Motor Corp., and Seiko Watch Corp. are also showing off their newest technologies at their exhibitions and related installations.
The most notable event, Salone del Mobile.Milano, is a major international furniture fair in which more than 2,000 companies and designers are taking part.
Japanese companies participating in the 63rd edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano are furniture makers Karimoku Furniture Inc. and Maruni Wood Industry Inc.
