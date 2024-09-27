Sweet Potato Ripe for Kissing; Museum Accepting Entries of Uniquely Shaped Vegetables
12:05 JST, September 27, 2024
A museum in Shiga Prefecture is currently accepting entries for the “Funny and Interesting Vegetable Photo Exhibition,” in which people photograph uniquely shaped vegetables and give them humorous titles.
The Omi Hino Merchant Museum in Hino, Shiga Prefecture, will exhibit the photos from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, and visitors will vote to select the best one. The deadline for photo submissions is Oct. 30.
The museum director started this photo exhibition when his acquaintance who grew vegetables asked him to create an opportunity for people to see interestingly shaped vegetables. The exhibition has grown in popularity since then, and this year marks the 10th exhibition.
Among the outstanding works of the past is “Kiss Me” from the first exhibition, which is a sweet potato shaped like a pair of lips.
