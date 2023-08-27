Original Golden Mask of Tower of the Sun on display

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The original Golden Mask is on display at Expo’ 70 Commemorative Park in Osaka Prefecture.

The original Golden Mask attached to the apex of the Tower of the Sun, is currently on display at the Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, to increase interest in the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo. For the first time in about 30 years, the Golden Mask is being exhibited hanging above viewers.

The mask is 10.6 meters in diameter, made of 340 steel plates and covered with a special gold-colored film on the surface. Damaged by wind and rain, it was replaced with a new mask made of stainless steel in 1992 and stored in a warehouse in the park. Since then, the original mask has been displayed to the public laying horizontally several times.

Now that repairs have been completed, it will be on display in an annex of the Expo ’70 Pavilion, a memorial museum located in the park.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. on August 25-27) It is closed on Wednesdays. Admission is ¥500 for adults and free for junior high school students and younger.