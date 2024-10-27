5 Women Injured After Being Struck by Car at Intersection in Tokyo; Police Investigation Underway
21:49 JST, October 27, 2024
Five women were struck and injured by a car at an intersection in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, at around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, police and firefighting authorities said.
An emergency phone call to the police said that multiple pedestrians had been struck by a car at the site on a metropolitan road.
According to the Tokyo Fire Department, five female pedestrians, between the ages of 20 and 59, were injured and transported to a hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Otsuka Police Station is investigating the incident.
The site of the incident was south of Tokyo Metro Gokokuji Station, just in front of the police station.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
-
‘Doraemon’ Voice Actress Nobuyo Oyama Dies at 90; Also Voiced Katsuo in Anime ‘Sazae-san’ (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nihon Hidankyo Wins Nobel Peace Prize; Hibakusha Group Campaigns against Nuclear Weapons (UPDATE 3)
-
Typhoon Trami Forms East of Philippines, Moving Westward
-
Chilean Woman under Fire after Pull-Ups on Torii Shrine Gate
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health