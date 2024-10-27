Home>Society>General News

5 Women Injured After Being Struck by Car at Intersection in Tokyo; Police Investigation Underway

Police officers react to a traffic incident in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday night.

21:49 JST, October 27, 2024

Five women were struck and injured by a car at an intersection in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, at around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, police and firefighting authorities said.

An emergency phone call to the police said that multiple pedestrians had been struck by a car at the site on a metropolitan road.

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, five female pedestrians, between the ages of 20 and 59, were injured and transported to a hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Otsuka Police Station is investigating the incident.

The site of the incident was south of Tokyo Metro Gokokuji Station, just in front of the police station.

