Japan Election: Ex-LDP Seko Projected to Win Seat in Wakayama Prefecture
21:40 JST, October 27, 2024
WAKAYAMA — Unaffiliated candidate Hiroshige Seko was projected to win in Wakayama Constituency No. 2 in the House of Representatives election on Sunday.
Seko ran as an independent candidate after leaving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in response to the political funds scandal. He was initially a member of the House of Councillors but decided to run for a seat in the lower house in the election.
Seko was in a tight race that split the conservative camp in the constituency where Nobuyasu Nikai, the third son of former LDP secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, was also running. Toshihiro Nikai did not run in the election because of the scandal.
