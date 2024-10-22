China to Resume Imports of Nishikigoi; 6 Aquaculture Facilities from Niigata, Fukuoka, Hiroshima Listed on Customs Website
15:47 JST, October 22, 2024
The Chinese government apparently plans to allow the resumption of imports of ornamental nishikigoi carp from Japan. Imports have been halted for nearly a year since last November, following the start of the release of treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
In mid-October, the China’s General Administration of Customs website listed a total of six Japanese aquaculture facilities approved for export to China. This includes four in Niigata Prefecture and one each in Fukuoka and Hiroshima Prefectures.
About a dozen locations had previously been listed, but none had their approval renewed by the end of October last year, making imports from Japan virtually impossible.
Exports of nishikigoi to China in 2022 totaled ¥1.2 billion — the highest by country or region — up 57.6% from the previous year, according to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry. In 2023, the figure dropped 13.6% to ¥1.04 billion.
