Gundam Statue Completed at Expo Venue on Yumeshima Island, Osaka; Statue Stands 16.72 Meters Tall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A crane attaches the head of a Gundam statue to its body at Yumeshima Island, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.

OSAKA — A giant, imposing Gundam statue appeared at the venue of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo on Wednesday.

The statue was assembled by Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., which will exhibit it at next year’s event.

The head of the statue was lifted by crane and attached to the body on the day.

The statue is posed with one knee raised and its arm held high, as if reaching out to space and the future.

From its fingertips to its base, the statue stands 16.72 meters tall.

Next to the Gundam statue, construction is underway on a pavilion depicting the world of the popular anime “Mobile Suit Gundam.”