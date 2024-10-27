Japan Election: Main Opposition CDPJ’s Head Yoshihiko Noda Hopes to Push Coalition Down to Minority

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, poses for a photo on Sunday as vote counting continues for the general election.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said his party “made a leap” in Sunday’s House of Representatives election on an NHK program.

“We’ll hopefully push [the ruling coalition of] the Liberal Democratic Party and [its junior partner] Komeito down to a minority,” said Noda on Sunday night.

A political funds scandal involving some of the LDP’s factions was a point of contention during the election campaign.

“New facts [regarding the scandal] are coming out one after another,” Noda said. “Once a Diet session starts, we will demand that those involved appear before the [Diet’s] Deliberative Council on Political Ethics, and if their explanations are unsatisfactory, we will call on the Budget Committee to summon them as sworn witnesses.”