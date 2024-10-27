Home>Politics>Elections

Japan Election: Main Opposition CDPJ’s Head Yoshihiko Noda Hopes to Push Coalition Down to Minority

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, poses for a photo on Sunday as vote counting continues for the general election.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:17 JST, October 27, 2024

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said his party “made a leap” in Sunday’s House of Representatives election on an NHK program.

“We’ll hopefully push [the ruling coalition of] the Liberal Democratic Party and [its junior partner] Komeito down to a minority,” said Noda on Sunday night.

A political funds scandal involving some of the LDP’s factions was a point of contention during the election campaign.

“New facts [regarding the scandal] are coming out one after another,” Noda said. “Once a Diet session starts, we will demand that those involved appear before the [Diet’s] Deliberative Council on Political Ethics, and if their explanations are unsatisfactory, we will call on the Budget Committee to summon them as sworn witnesses.”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Elections Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING