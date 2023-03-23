Love-themed Louvre Exhibition Attracting Visitors in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“The Target of Love” by Francois Boucher is seen at the National Art Center in Roppongi, Tokyo, on Feb. 28.

An exhibition featuring masterpieces from the Louvre Museum in Paris has been delighting art lovers at the National Art Center in Roppongi, Tokyo.

“Painting Love in the Louvre Collections” features about 70 pieces by artists from the 16th-19th-century, including Antoine Watteau, Francois Boucher and Jean-Honore Fragonard.

Boucher’s masterpiece “The Target of Love” was among the most popular paintings at the exhibition preview last month. Ticket reservations are required for the exhibition, which runs through June 12. Visit the official website for more details https://www.ntv.co.jp/love_louvre/

After Tokyo, the collection travels west to the Kyoto City Kyocera Museum of Art, which will host the exhibition from June 27 to Sept. 24.