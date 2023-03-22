Pokemon Elevated to Museum Pieces in Kanazawa

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Works depicting Pokemon are exhibited at the National Crafts Museum in Kanazawa during a press preview of “Pokemon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokemon and Japanese Craft” on Monday.

KANAZAWA — An exhibition of traditional Japanese craftwork depicting creatures from the popular video game series Pokemon opened at the National Crafts Museum in Kanazawa on Tuesday.

The exhibition is titled “Pokemon x Kogei: Playful Encounters of Pokemon and Japanese Craft” and is organized by The Yomiuri Shimbun Hokuriku Branch Office, among others.

The exhibition showcases some 70 pieces, including goldwork, lacquerware and dyed textiles, by 20 craftspeople, ranging from young hopefuls to a living national treasure. Among the objects displayed, a ceramic vase that incorporates a fire-breathing Charizard and a realistic woodwork representation of Ho-Oh, replete with colorful wings, have been the clear winners with children.

“I was amazed at the precision and attention to detail with which the Pokemon were recreated,” said company employee Naoya Iino, 33, who came to the exhibit from Saitama.

Naoki Nakagawa, 75, an office clerk from Ise, Mie Prefecture, visited the exhibit with his grandchild, a Pokemon fan. “Traditional craftworks were nicely adapted to the modern theme of Pokemon. I saw new possibilities for such crafts,” said Nakagawa, looking impressed.