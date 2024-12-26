PM Ishiba Vows to ‘Convince’ Opposition Parties amid ‘Hung Parliament’

The Japan News

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at Tokyo Kaikan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasized that he will carefully explain his policies under the minority ruling government at a lecture meeting organized by Yomiuri International Economic Society on Thursday.

The LDP and Komeito lost their majority at the House of Representatives in the lower house election in October, resulting in the minority government. Ishiba said that the government managed to pass the supplementary budged bill for 2024 and political funds reform bills at the extraordinary Diet session, which is “hung parliament” and came to close on Tuesday.

Ishiba explained about the political funds reform that “I wanted to eliminate as much as possible the theory of our inner circle and the theory of the party,” because that would be difficult to gain understanding from the public.

He said that the government will make efforts to “convince” the opposition parties and the public in next year’s ordinary Diet session.

Regarding AI, he noted that “some people have dreams and hopes, but others have vague fears,” and that a system to distinguish between AI-created or human-made content is needed. Ishiba pointed to the usefulness of Originator Profile (OP), a technology that identifies the disseminators of information on articles and advertisements online, to ensure a “healthy speech space.”

The prime minister also touched on the possible meeting with the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration in January. He said that the timing of the meeting with Trump has not been set, but that he would like to “exchange views frankly and build a relationship with him.” He also said that, with the U.S.-Japan alliance as a cornerstone, he would like to “take the alliance to a higher level.”

Ishiba expressed his concerns on the security situations in the East Asia. North Korea joined the Russian forces in the war in Ukraine.

The lecture meeting was held at Tokyo Kaikan in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.