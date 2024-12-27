Ishiba Aims for Industrial Hubs in Optimal Locations for Decarbonization; N-power to Help Protect Energy Demand

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a lecture organized by the Yomiuri International Economic Society in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the government intends to form industrial hubs in areas where an abundance of carbon-neutral energy can be generated and promote the use of nuclear power, at a lecture organized by the Yomiuri International Economic Society on Thursday.

“We will promote the establishment of domestic industries in the most optimal locations,” the prime minister said. Referring to semiconductor and other companies beginning to move to Hokkaido and Akita Prefecture, where offshore wind power generation is being developed, he said, “By attracting corporate investment to regions where an abundance of carbon-neutral energy can be generated, we aim to create new industrial hubs.”

While pledging to gradually introduce more data centers for generative AI, among other things with high energy demand, Ishiba said, “We will protect the Japanese economy from energy restrictions, including by making effective use of nuclear power generation.”

Ishiba also indicated his intention to submit a bill to regulate artificial intelligence to the ordinary Diet session next year. The bill will stipulate how research and development should be conducted and how regulations should be implemented.

The prime minister also expressed concern over the spread of false information through AI and referred to the importance of Originator Profile, a technology that clearly identifies the original sender of articles, to prevent the spread of false information.

“Technology to verify the source of information will be necessary,” he said.

In terms of diplomacy, Ishiba revealed his intention to visit Malaysia and Indonesia early next month.

Regarding regional revitalization, which he places great importance on, Ishiba said that he aims to increase the appeal of regional areas and create a ‘fun Japan’ where people can live with a sense of fulfillment. He also emphasized that he will improve the environment at evacuation shelters and said, “We want to build a nation that is the world’s best in disaster prevention, one where human life comes first.”

During a question-and-answer session, when asked about his ideal image for the nation, the prime minister said, “The nation should be independent and sustainable.”

Pointing out that the current situation cannot be considered sustainable in terms of the population and energy and food sources, Ishiba also acknowledged “regarding to be independent, there are many areas that need improvement.”