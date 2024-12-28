Ishiba Aims for New AI Legislation to be World-Leading; Balance Between Innovation, Risk Key

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed Thursday his ambition to establish and promote an AI system that could serve as a global model, with the aim of submitting related legislation to next year’s ordinary Diet session.

At a lecture organized in Tokyo by the Yomiuri International Economic Society, Ishiba spoke on AI policy, emphasizing the importance of balancing technological innovation with risk management.

“AI technology will determine the competitiveness of nations and the richness of societies,” he said.

Ishiba also expressed hope that it would help address issues such as labor shortages in regional businesses and the manufacturing industry. At the same time, he acknowledged the risks involved and pointed out a sense of concern among the public.

Referring to an instance where an AI-generated image of him dressed as Santa Claus was posted on X, Ishiba stressed the necessity of creating a system to distinguish between content created by AI and by humans.

The AI-related legislation is expected to align closely with the interim proposals released Thursday by an expert advisory council on the government’s AI policies. These proposals recommend strengthening the government’s command structure to oversee everything from the research and development to the application of AI.

The bill is also likely to include provisions for establishing an AI strategy headquarters composed of all Cabinet members. Regulatory measures are also being considered, such as investigative authority being granted to the government to address malicious copyright infringement.