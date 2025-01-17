Japan’s Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Fall 3% in 2024
16:29 JST, January 17, 2025
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Sales of beer and quasi-beer products in Japan fell by about 3% in 2024 from the previous year, marking their second consecutive yearly fall, estimates from four major brewers showed Thursday.
The decline was driven by falling sales of beer-like “third-segment” alcoholic beverages and “happoshu” low-malt quasi-beer products due to liquor tax revisions in October 2023 and higher prices.
Beer sales rose 5% thanks to bullish demand from restaurants and a tax reduction. The share of beer in overall beer and quasi-beer sales rose above 55% for the first time in 17 years.
In volume, sales by Suntory Spirits Ltd. dipped 3% and those by Kirin Breweries Co. fell 2%, while sales by Sapporo Breweries Ltd. were flat. In value, sales by Asahi Breweries Ltd. declined 3%.
