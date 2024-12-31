Japan End-2024 Bank Notes Down for 2nd Straight Year
11:10 JST, December 31, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—The year-end balance of bank notes in circulation in Japan is estimated at ¥124,077.8 billion in 2024, falling for the second straight year, according to Bank of Japan data released Monday.
A stack of 10,000-yen bills equivalent to the value would be 1,240 kilometers high, about 328 times higher than 3,776-meter Mount Fuji, the highest mountain in the country.
The balance of bank notes in circulation is the total value of bank notes held at homes, in corporate vaults and elsewhere.
The drop resulted from people increasingly opting for cashless payments although the country’s new bank notes attracted demand since their introduction in July 2024.
The year-end balance declined in 2023 for the first time in 14 years amid the growing spread of cashless payment services.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
-
New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
-
CPTPP Will Let Britain Offer Further Benefits to Japan, Says U.K. Ambassador, Days Before Her Country Joins Pact
-
Mitsubishi Motors Seen As Key to S.E. Asia in Honda, Nissan Talks; Japanese Makers Face Chinese Challenge In Region
-
Federal Appeals Court Upholds Law Requiring Sale or Ban of TikTok in U.S.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
- New Energy Plan Reflects Fear of Reduced Competitiveness; Japan Concerned About Exclusion From Supply Chains
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)