CFIUS Unable to Reach Consensus on Nippon Steel’s U.S. Steel Bid, WaPo Reports

Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 1, 2024.

10:48 JST, December 24, 2024

Dec 23 (Reuters) – The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has told the White House it is unable to reach a consensus on the national security risks involved in Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel X.N, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The high-level government review board delivered its final evaluation of the deal late on Monday, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

