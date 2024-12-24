CFIUS Unable to Reach Consensus on Nippon Steel’s U.S. Steel Bid, WaPo Reports

REUTERS

Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 1, 2024.

Dec 23 (Reuters) – The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has told the White House it is unable to reach a consensus on the national security risks involved in Nippon Steel’s proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel X.N, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

The high-level government review board delivered its final evaluation of the deal late on Monday, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.