Home>Business>Economy

Japan External Trade Organization to Open Office in Kyiv, Aims to Help Japan-Linked Companies Boost Reconstruction

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a keynote speech at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo on Feb. 19.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:50 JST, September 2, 2024

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced it will open a local office in Kyiv on Oct. 10.

Through the office, JETRO will help Japan-affiliated companies contribute to economic reconstruction in the region.

About 40 Japan-affiliated companies, including manufacturers and wholesalers, have established operations in Ukraine, according to JETRO. The organization will assign a permanent staff member to the office, and help to gather business-related information and match Japanese companies with local businesses.

The establishment of the Kyiv office was mentioned in the Joint Communique of the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, which was held in Tokyo in February.

Ukraine has many start-ups in the field of information and communication technology, and is expected to grow in that area in the future. In recent years, Ukraine has participated in information and telecommunications-related exhibitions held in Japan, and there are high expectations for cooperation with Japanese-affiliated companies.

JETRO also hopes to support Ukraine’s reconstruction through small and medium enterprises.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING