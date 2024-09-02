Japan External Trade Organization to Open Office in Kyiv, Aims to Help Japan-Linked Companies Boost Reconstruction
12:50 JST, September 2, 2024
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced it will open a local office in Kyiv on Oct. 10.
Through the office, JETRO will help Japan-affiliated companies contribute to economic reconstruction in the region.
About 40 Japan-affiliated companies, including manufacturers and wholesalers, have established operations in Ukraine, according to JETRO. The organization will assign a permanent staff member to the office, and help to gather business-related information and match Japanese companies with local businesses.
The establishment of the Kyiv office was mentioned in the Joint Communique of the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction, which was held in Tokyo in February.
Ukraine has many start-ups in the field of information and communication technology, and is expected to grow in that area in the future. In recent years, Ukraine has participated in information and telecommunications-related exhibitions held in Japan, and there are high expectations for cooperation with Japanese-affiliated companies.
JETRO also hopes to support Ukraine’s reconstruction through small and medium enterprises.
