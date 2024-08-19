Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.1% in June
17:23 JST, August 19, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s seasonally adjusted core machinery orders in June rose 2.1% from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said Monday.
Private-sector orders excluding those for ships and power equipment, closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending, grew to ¥876.1 billion.
Core orders increased for the first time in three months, outpacing the median estimate of a 0.9% rise in a Jiji Press poll of 17 economic research institutes.
The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment that the pickup in machinery orders is at a standstill.
Core machinery orders from manufacturers shrank 0.3% to ¥422.4 billion, reflecting a decrease in orders for semiconductor production equipment.
Orders from nonmanufacturers climbed 2.4% to ¥450.4 billion, boosted by strong orders for cranes and other transportation machinery from the wholesale and retail sector.
Overall machinery orders, including those from the public sector and overseas, fell 6.0% to ¥3,053.1 billion.
For April-June, core machinery orders edged down 0.1% from the previous quarter to ¥2,620.2 billion. The Cabinet Office attributed the decrease to weak demand for communications equipment to be used in base stations for mobile phones. Orders are projected to increase 0.2% in July-September.
“Willingness for capital investment will likely pick up mainly among companies related to domestic demand,” Takeshi Minami of Norinchukin Research Institute Co. predicted.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
-
Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
-
Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
-
BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
-
High-speed Computerized Trading May Be at Fault for Market Tremors; More Than 60% of Orders on TSE Placed Automatically
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan