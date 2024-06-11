Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
17:08 JST, June 11, 2024
Japan Airlines has instructed all its pilots and cabin attendants to avoid drinking alcohol during rest periods after a flight was canceled due to an intoxicated captain.
The male captain flew from Haneda Airport and arrived in Dallas, Texas, on the morning of April 22. From around 6 p.m. on that day, he began drinking alcohol with five to seven colleagues. The next day before dawn, the captain made loud noises at a hotel, prompting the police to be called. The captain was given a verbal warning during questioning that lasted two hours. As a result of the incident, a flight set to leave from Dallas to Haneda on the morning of April 24 was canceled.
JAL issued the “no drinking” order on April 26 after the incident became public.
