Gainax, Known for ‘Evangelion,’ Goes Bust
11:59 JST, June 10, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Gainax Co., known for producing the popular anime series “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” said Friday that it filed for bankruptcy at the Tokyo District Court on May 29.
Founded in 1984, the Tokyo-based company produced hit anime titles, including the Evangelion series by film director Hideaki Anno and “Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water.”
Its business conditions began to deteriorate around 2012 due to careless management by executives, and the company lost its anime production capabilities following an exodus of its creative staff.
