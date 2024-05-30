Yomiuri Group to Maintain 3 Top Executives as Board and Shareholder Meetings Held

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, The Yomiuri Shimbun, the Yomiuri Giants, Chuokoron-Shinsha, Inc. and Yomiuri Land, Co. each held meetings of their boards of directors Tuesday, where they approved their draft earnings results for fiscal 2023 and decided on executive appointments, among other matters.

The decisions will be finalized at their general shareholders meetings and subsequent boards of directors meetings scheduled for June 11.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings will maintain its top three representative directors: Editor-in-Chief Tsuneo Watanabe, Chairman of the Board Shoichi Oikawa and President Toshikazu Yamaguchi.

Takayuki Tanaka, senior managing director and chief officer for administration, who is also in charge of group businesses, at The Yomiuri Shimbun, will serve as director in charge of Osaka operations at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.

Masaki Masuda, senior managing director and chief officer for production, who is also in charge of technology, at The Yomiuri Shimbun, will serve as director in charge of Seibu operations at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Osaka will hold a meeting of its board of directors on Thursday, and The Yomiuri Shimbun Seibu will do so on Friday.

At these meetings, they will each approve draft earnings results. The Yomiuri Shimbun Osaka will decide that Tanaka will assume the post of its representative director and president, while The Yomiuri Shimbun Seibu will decide that Masuda will assume the post of its representative director and president.

At The Yomiuri Shimbun, Riichiro Maeki, senior managing director and managing editor, will become senior managing director in charge of editorial.

Kazuyuki Fujita, director and chief of the President’s Office, and also in charge of compliance and corporate communications, at The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, will be appointed to the post of director and chief officer for administration, also in charge of group businesses and the Tsukiji project.

Koji Tanaka, who is director of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc., will assume the post of director in charge of real estate management on June 21.

At the Yomiuri Giants, Toru Kunimatsu, representative director and president of The Yomiuri Shimbun Seibu, will be appointed as representative director and president.

At Chuokoron-Shinsha, Junichi Abe will be reappointed to the post of representative director and president.

At Yomiuri Land, Takeshi Mizoguchi will be reappointed to the post of representative director and president.

Yomiuri Land to establish in-house firm

Yomiuri Land has decided to launch an in-house company on July 1 to work on the Tokyo Giants Town project, which it is jointly developing with The Yomiuri Shimbun and the Yomiuri Giants.

The decision was made at Tuesday’s board of directors meeting to approve draft earnings results.

Tokyo Giants Town Management Company will work on the preparations for the opening of a stadium, an aquarium and commercial facilities, and operate the town after its opening. The envisaged company aims to create a lively atmosphere in the area by integrating sports and entertainment attractions.

Seiji Hasegawa, who will assume the post of director of Yomiuri Land on June 11, is scheduled to be appointed as the new company’s president.

Newly appointed executives:

(Effective June 11)

For each person newly appointed to a post, their current position is listed in parentheses. Major areas of responsibility are listed in addition to titles.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings

Director, Osaka operations: Takayuki Tanaka (Senior managing director, chief officer, Administration Bureau, group businesses, The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Director, Seibu operations: Masaki Masuda (Senior managing director, chief officer, Production Bureau, technology, The Yomiuri Shimbun)

Corporate officer, President’s Office chief, compliance, corporate communications: Takanori Haraguchi (Senior deputy chief officer, Administration Bureau; manager, Group Businesses Dept, The Yomiuri Shimbun; senior deputy chief officer, President’s Office, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings)

Retirement

Gaku Shibata, who will assume the post of director, vice president, Nippon Television Network Corp. on June 27 (Director, Osaka operations)

Toru Kunimatsu, who will assume the post of representative director, president, Yomiuri Giants on June 11 (Director, Seibu operations)

Kazuyuki Fujita, who will assume the post of director, chief officer, Administration Bureau, group businesses, Tsukiji project, The Yomiuri Shimbun on June 11 (Director, President’s Office chief, compliance, corporate communications)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Representative director, president: Akitoshi Muraoka (Representative director, president, real estate management)

Senior managing director, editorial: Riichiro Maeki (Senior managing director, managing editor, Editorial Bureau)

Director, chief officer, Administration Bureau, group businesses, Tsukiji project: Kazuyuki Fujita (Director, compliance, corporate communications)

Director, chief officer, Culture & Sports Projects Bureau: Takashi Yamada (Corporate officer, chief officer, Culture & Sports Projects Bureau)

Director, chief officer, Digital Media Bureau: Ryuichi Hori (Corporate officer, chief officer, Digital Media Bureau)

Director, chief officer, Production Bureau, technology: Ayumu Tsuda (Representative director, president, Yomiuri Logistics Co.)

Corporate officer, compliance, corporate communications: Takanori Haraguchi (Senior deputy chief officer, Administration Bureau; manager, Group Businesses Dept, The Yomiuri Shimbun; senior deputy chief officer, President’s Office, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings)

Corporate officer, senior deputy chief officer, Digital Media Bureau: Kyoko Takita (senior deputy chief officer, Digital Media Bureau)

Managing editor: Taro Takihana (Senior deputy managing editor, Editorial Bureau)

Chief executive, Hokkaido Branch Office: Shinichi Murao (Deputy managing editor, Editorial Bureau)

Chief executive, Hokuriku Branch Office: Hidetoshi Watanabe (Deputy chief officer, Circulation Bureau)

(Effective June 21)

Director, real estate management: Koji Tanaka (Director, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.)

Retirement

Masaki Masuda, who will assume the post of representative director, president, The Yomiuri Shimbun Seibu on June 11 (Senior managing director, chief officer, Production Bureau, technology)

Takayuki Tanaka, who will assume the post of representative director, president, The Yomiuri Shimbun Osaka on June 11 (Senior managing director, chief officer, Administration Bureau, group businesses)

Retirement

Takeshi Hirao, who will assume the post of director, managing editor, The Yomiuri Shimbun Osaka on June 11 (Chief executive, Hokkaido Branch Office)

On loan from June 13

Representative director, president, Yomiuri Logistics Co.: Masaaki Enta, who will concurrently be in charge of logistics coordination, Production Bureau, The Yomiuri Shimbun (Chief executive, Hokuriku Branch Office)

Yomiuri Giants

Representative director, president: Toru Kunimatsu (Representative director, president, The Yomiuri Shimbun Seibu)

Director, administration, Central League liaison, compliance; chief officer, Business Headquarters; manager, Legal Affairs Dept: Harumi Hoshi (Director, chief officer, Administrative Headquarters; chief officer, Business Headquarters, Central League liaison, compliance)

Standing auditor: Kazuyuki Fujita (Director, President’s Office chief, compliance, corporate communications, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings)

Retirement

Tsukasa Imamura, who will become adviser on June 11 and assume the post of director, vice president, The Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co. on June 26 (Representative director, president)

Takayuki Tanaka (Standing auditor)

Chuokoron-Shinsha

Managing director, editorial management; chief officer, Magazine & Business Projects Bureau, labor relations: Tetsuo Miki (Managing director, chief officer, Publications Editorial Bureau, labor relations)

Director, chief officer, Sales Bureau: Hiromi Morimoto (Chief officer, Sales Bureau)

Auditor: Kazuyuki Fujita (Director, President’s Office chief, compliance, corporate communications, The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings)

Corporate officer, chief officer, Administration Bureau, technology: Yoshio Hanada (Chief officer, Administration Bureau, technology)

Chief officer, Publications Editorial Bureau: Kazunori Ota (Deputy chief officer, Publications Editorial Bureau; editor, Paperback Edition Dept)

Chief officer, Production Bureau: Tomonari Morisue (Senior deputy chief officer, Production Bureau)

Chief officer, Fujinkoron magazine Bureau: Shoko Takizawa (Director, chief officer, Magazine & Business Projects Bureau)

Retirement

Mitsuo Noriwa (Director, chief officer, Production Bureau, publication planning; editor, Proofreading Dept; manager, Digital Production Dept)

Takayuki Tanaka (auditor)

Yomiuri Land

Managing director, general affairs, human resources, finance and accounting, group businesses: Shigeki Machida (Managing director, general affairs, finance and accounting, group businesses, labor affairs, project promotion)

Director, asset management, project promotion: Masami Namai (Director, asset management, ballpark businesses)

Director, corporate planning, synergy strategy, PokéPark, food service: Hiromichi Okubo (Director, corporate planning, synergy strategy, Minamiyama project, food service)

Director, ballpark businesses, Tokyo Giants Town, synergy strategy deputy: Seiji Hasegawa (Representative director, president, Yomiuri Nippon TV Culture Center)

Director: Toru Kunimatsu (Representative director, president, The Yomiuri Shimbun Seibu)

Standing auditor: Masahiro Imaizumi (Representative director, president, Yomiuri Support & Service)

Executive officer, PokéPark, amusement business deputy: Toshio Sohara (Executive officer, specially appointed, amusement businesses)

Executive officer, labor affairs, employee satisfaction: Rika Yamai (General manager, Human Resources Dept)

Executive officer, public sports deputy; general manager, Funabashi Horse Racing Dept: Junichi Sagawa (General manager, Funabashi Horse Racing Dept)

Executive officer, public sports deputy; general manager, Kawasaki Horse Racing Dept: Toshiharu Okada (General manager, Asset Management Dept)

Retirement

Tsukasa Imamura (Director)

Hiroshi Nakamura, who will assume the post of public sports adviser on June 11 (Standing auditor)