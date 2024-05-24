Toyota to Resume Prius Production on June 17
12:47 JST, May 24, 2024
Nagoya, May 24 (Jiji Press) — Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that it will resume production of its Prius hybrid car at a plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on June 17 after over two months of suspension due to a recall.
Dealers nationwide will start accepting requests for repairs associated with the recall on June 14.
The Japanese automaker suspended production of the Prius on April 4 due to the risk of doors opening during driving. On April 17, the company reported a recall of 135,305 units to regulators.
No accident related to the defect has been reported so far, according to Toyota.
Inadequate waterproofing of rear door parts may lead to water leaks and short circuiting, Toyota officials said. Additional waterproof sheets will be installed to solve the problem, they said.
