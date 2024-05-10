Sega Sammy to Sell Phoenix Resort to Fortress
13:22 JST, May 10, 2024
Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press) — Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. said Friday that it will sell subsidiary Phoenix Resort Co., the operator of the Phoenix Seagaia Resort complex in the southwestern Japan city of Miyazaki, to Fortress Investment Group LLC.
Through the sale, Sega Sammy plans to focus its management resources on its mainstay game business and other operations.
The U.S. investment firm, which has strengths in the hotel and other businesses, will lead the management of the resort complex, which includes a hotel and a golf course.
Under the deal, Sega Sammy will sell all Phoenix Resort shares to Fortress and then acquire class shares to be issued by Phoenix Resort to take a 20 % stake on a voting rights basis. The transactions are scheduled to take place on May 31.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
-
Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
-
Shinkansen to Have Private Rooms by FY 2026, JR Tokai Announces
-
Survey: 80％ Worried About Recognizing AI as Patent Inventor; Respondents Fear Increase in Unverified Inventions
-
Japan’s Docomo To Sell Contactless Smart Rings; Users Can Make Payments at the Wave of a Hand
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’