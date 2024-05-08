Home>Business>Companies

Toyota Posts ¥5.3529 Trillion Operating Profit in Fiscal 2023, Largest of Any Japanese Company in History

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Toyota Motor Corp. head office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:38 JST, May 8, 2024

Toyota Motor Corp. has posted ¥5.3529 trillion operating profit in fiscal 2023, which ended in March, the largest of any Japanese company in history.

