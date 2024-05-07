Nintendo to Announce Switch Successor Details This Financial Year
16:27 JST, May 7, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) — Japan’s Nintendo 7974.T said on Tuesday it plans to make an announcement about the successor to its aging Switch console during the financial year ending March 2025.
Nintendo has extended the lifecycle of the Switch device with hit titles such as “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” with the market focused on the timing and prospects for next-generation hardware.
The Kyoto-based gaming company said on Tuesday it expects to sell 13.5 million Switch units in the current financial year as the company squeezes out sales of the aging device.
Nintendo last year sold 15.7 million units of the hybrid home-portable device, which launched in 2017. Nintendo lifted its full-year forecast to 15.5 million units in February.
Nintendo has introduced incremental changes to its Switch devices, with sales of the OLED model growing year-on-year even as broader hardware sales continued their annual decline.
The company is seen as having a thin pipeline for this year, with announced titles including “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door” later this month and “Luigi’s Mansion 2” in June.
Nintendo shares closed up 2.4% ahead of earnings and have gained 5.4% this year.
