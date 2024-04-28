Month-Long ‘SusHi Tech 2024’ Event Kicks Off in Tokyo; Exploring Urban Futures, Sustainable Technology

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A child tries out the latest technology experience at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

An international event exploring the future of urban development, SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, was launched in Tokyo on Saturday. The month-long event organized by the Tokyo metropolitan government features a series of international conferences and other programs at several venues in Tokyo.

Launched in 2022, the event aims to showcase solutions for societal challenges using cutting-edge technologies and promote a vision of sustainable cities. The agenda includes international conferences with city mayors from around the world held from May 15 to 17 and networking events for startups on May 15 and 16 The Showcase Program, open to the public, allows visitors to experience virtual reality, among other attractions, and runs from April 27 to May 26.

The Showcase Program will be held at four venues in Tokyo’s waterfront area, including the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, also known as Miraikan, in Koto Ward. Test rides of next-generation mobility units, sales of burgers made with plant-based alternative meat, a lecture by astronaut Soichi Noguchi and other activities are planned for the event.

“I’d like [people] to experience the future with all five senses, such as by seeing, touching, listening and tasting,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at the opening ceremony held at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation on Saturday.