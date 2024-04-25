Toyota Global Vehicle Sales Top 10 M. in FY 2023
16:34 JST, April 25, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday that its parent-only global vehicle sales in fiscal 2023 grew 7.3 pct from the previous year to 10,309,457 units, exceeding 10 million units for the first time.
Sales increased for the third straight year, reflecting brisk sales of hybrid vehicles mainly in North America as well as robust sales in Europe.
In the year that ended in March, Toyota’s parent-only sales in Japan rose 8.7 pct to 1,529,818 units, up for the second consecutive year, while overseas sales climbed 7.0 pct to a record 8,779,639 units, increasing for the third year in a row.
But worldwide sales failed to reach Toyota’s target of 10.4 million units, due to the testing fraud scandal at subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. and fierce competition in the Chinese market.
Toyota’s global vehicle production in fiscal 2023 scaled 9.2 pct to a record 9,971,739 units, thanks to the easing of the semiconductor shortage caused by the COVID-19 crisis. While output grew for the third straight year, it stood below the automaker’s target of 10.1 million units.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
-
Shinkansen to Have Private Rooms by FY 2026, JR Tokai Announces
-
Ride-Sharing Services Start in Tokyo; Kanagawa, Aichi, Kyoto, Others To Follow Suit
-
Survey: 80％ Worried About Recognizing AI as Patent Inventor; Respondents Fear Increase in Unverified Inventions
-
Japan’s Docomo To Sell Contactless Smart Rings; Users Can Make Payments at the Wave of a Hand
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years