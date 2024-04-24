Home>Business>Companies

SHIBUYA TSUTAYA Opens Thursday at Shibuya’s Scramble Crossing after Renovations; Hub for Japanese Contents including Anime

SHIBUYA TSUTAYA, which will reopen after renovations on Thursday in front of the Shibuya scramble crossing (Photo taken on Wednesday)

17:25 JST, April 24, 2024

The renovated SHIBUYA TSUTAYA, located at the Shibuya scramble crossing, will open on Thursday. Under the theme of “Experience,” the store aims to become a base for disseminating Japanese contents such as animation to the world.

Ten floors from the second basement to the eighth floor above ground have been renovated.

The first floor is a space for limited-time anime and music events, while the second floor houses a Starbucks Coffee shop with approximately 100 seats, where customers can enjoy a cup of coffee with a view of the Scramble Crossing below.

In addition, there is a lounge where visitors can play Pokemon cards and a bookstore with figures of popular works.

The Share Lounge on the 3rd floor of SHIBUYA TSUTAYA
