SHIBUYA TSUTAYA Opens Thursday at Shibuya’s Scramble Crossing after Renovations; Hub for Japanese Contents including Anime

The Yomiuri Shimbun

SHIBUYA TSUTAYA, which will reopen after renovations on Thursday in front of the Shibuya scramble crossing (Photo taken on Wednesday)

The renovated SHIBUYA TSUTAYA, located at the Shibuya scramble crossing, will open on Thursday. Under the theme of “Experience,” the store aims to become a base for disseminating Japanese contents such as animation to the world.

Ten floors from the second basement to the eighth floor above ground have been renovated.

The first floor is a space for limited-time anime and music events, while the second floor houses a Starbucks Coffee shop with approximately 100 seats, where customers can enjoy a cup of coffee with a view of the Scramble Crossing below.

In addition, there is a lounge where visitors can play Pokemon cards and a bookstore with figures of popular works.