Kura Sushi to Launch First Branch in Ginza; Opening Thursday on 7th Floor of Marronnier Gate Ginza 2

Courtesy of Kura Sushi)

Kura Sushi’s global flagship store to open in Ginza

Leading conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi will open its first global flagship store in Ginza on Thursday. This is the first time a major conveyor-belt sushi chain opens a store in the Ginza area.

It will open on the seventh floor of Marronnier Gate Ginza 2, which also houses the flagship store of casual clothing retailer UNIQLO. With more and more foreign visitors to Ginza in mind, there will be stalls where customers can watch sushi and tempura being cooked.

Prices start at 150 yen per plate including tax, and the Ginza store will also offer limited edition menu items.