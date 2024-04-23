Electric Motor-Assisted Child Seat-Type Bicycle That Assists While Pushing, Walking Set for Release
12:43 JST, April 23, 2024
Panasonic Cycle Technology Co. plans to release in June a child seat-type electric bicycle that is equipped with a motor to assist in pushing and walking the bike while the child is seated.
The bicycle’s motor assists the rider by moving at a speed of around 3 to 5 kph when the rider raise the saddle and push a button that is within easy reach even while the rider is gripping the handlebars.
The bicycle is also equipped with a function that prevents it from sliding down an uphill incline of at least 8 degrees for about 10 seconds, even if the rider is not pushing the button.
An electric bike typically weighs about 30 kilograms, and with two toddlers on board, the weight can exceed 60 kilograms.
The burden on riders when walking while pushing an electric bike in shopping areas, parks, pedestrian bridges and other areas where they need to walk the bike, has been an issue.
The electric bicycle will be available in five colors with a suggested retail price of ¥183,000.
